NA-44: successful candidate notified

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has notified Ali Amin Khan from NA-44 Dera Ismail Khan-I as candidate returned to the National Assembly on Sunday.

According to notification, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) published the name of candidate returned to the National Assembly of Pakistan as a result of General Elections-2024 from NA 44 Dera Ismail Khan-I Ali Amin Khan Independent candidate

It added that the independent candidate may join a political party within 3 days of the issuance of above notification under proviso of sub-clause (d) 8 (e) of clause (6) of Article 51 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

