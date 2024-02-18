AIRLINK 53.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.59%)
BOP 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.97%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.64%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.04%)
DGKC 64.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.85%)
FCCL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.47%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.54%)
HBL 110.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 108.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-2.68%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.09%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.08%)
OGDC 107.93 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-4.87%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.57%)
PPL 98.23 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-3.16%)
PRL 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.76%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.29%)
SEARL 44.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-4.84%)
SNGP 60.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-3.7%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.88%)
TRG 66.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.49%)
UNITY 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.47%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 6,073 Decreased By -121.7 (-1.97%)
BR30 20,321 Decreased By -680.8 (-3.24%)
KSE100 59,873 Decreased By -1147.1 (-1.88%)
KSE30 20,099 Decreased By -382.1 (-1.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Fritz to face Paul in bid for back-to-back ATP Delray Beach titles

AFP Published 18 Feb, 2024 12:12pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MIAMI: Top-seeded defending champion Taylor Fritz ousted fellow American Marcos Giron 7-6 (10/8), 6-2 on Saturday to reach the ATP Delray Beach Open final, where he will face compatriot Tommy Paul.

Tennis world number nine Fritz needed one hour and 48 minutes to book his spot in Sunday’s championship match against Paul, who ousted American Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 6-2 in the other semi-final.

Paul, ranked 14th, won his second career ATP title last week at Dallas and has matched his best ATP career win streak at seven. His other crown came in 2021 at Stockholm.

Fritz seeks his seventh career ATP title and will try to extend his win streak in ATP finals to six in a row.

Top seed Fritz to face Kecmanovic in ATP Delray Beach final

After taking his first title at Eastbourne in 2019, Fritz lost his next four finals but since St. Petersburg in 2021 has won titles at Indian Wells, Eastbourne and Tokyo in 2022 and Delray Beach and Atlanta last year.

Paul pulled level at 2-2 in his ATP career rivalry with Fritz with a victory in their most recent meeting at last year’s Acapulco semi-finals.

Fritz blasted 10 aces past Giron in improving to 4-1 against the world number 52.

Taylor Fritz

Comments

200 characters

Fritz to face Paul in bid for back-to-back ATP Delray Beach titles

APTMA says concerned at govt’s captive gas price hike decision

Captive plant-based industry must shift to grid power: Gohar

Elections a step towards promoting democracy: PM

Revised refinery policy: Ogra kept out of anomaly-correcting body

Move to curb gas theft: SSGC sets target to register 0.5m unauthorised users

Allegations do not hold any weightage sans proof: CJP

Ukraine withdraws from Avdiivka, Putin hails 'important victory'

China's first homegrown airliner makes international debut in Singapore

ECP strongly denies allegations

PTI demands removal of CEC, CJP

Read more stories