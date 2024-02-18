AIRLINK 53.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.59%)
Feb 18, 2024

TDAP opens Sukkur trade exhibition

Press Release Published 18 Feb, 2024 03:01am

SUKKUR: On the first day of two days exhibition, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) proudly inaugurated the Sukkur Trade Exhibition and Export Awareness Seminar, a pivotal event aimed at fostering economic growth and promoting export opportunities in the region, wherein about 70 companies of various products and services established their stalls for the exhibition and dissemination of actual potential of Sindh/Pakistan.

The prestigious opening ceremony was inaugurated by worthy Commissioner Sukkur Fayaz Hussain Abbasi. He briefed Media and the participants about the importance of such events by TDAP at Sukkur level. The Commissioner visited all stalls and sought the feedback from the participants who admired the services of TDAP and Ministry of Commerce.

Fida Hussain Mahesar, Deputy Director TDAP Sukkur, welcomed all the participants who hailed from different parts of the country. He shared with the audience the commitment and resilience of the Senior Management of TDAP and Ministry of Commerce for the development and projection of national products and services to increase national exports. Deputy Director shared that Secretary Commerce, CE TDAP, DG Sindh Balochistan (TDAP) possess clear and supportive vision for the support of every stakeholders across Pakistan.

Abdul Fateh Shaikh, former President of the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Ms Shabnam Zafar, President of Khairpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry also participated in the event and they delivered their speeches. They admired the services of TDAP and MoC.

Moreover, TDAP organized a sideline activity of a Seminar on National Exporters Training Programme and E-Commerce 101, which witnessed a remarkable turnout of over 200 participants. The training session was led by training experts Ms Afshan Uroos, Deputy Manager and Aadil Mukhtar, Assistant Director TDAP.

