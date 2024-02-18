AIRLINK 53.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.59%)
BOP 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.97%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.64%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.04%)
DGKC 64.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.85%)
FCCL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.47%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.54%)
HBL 110.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 108.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-2.68%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.09%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.08%)
OGDC 107.93 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-4.87%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.57%)
PPL 98.23 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-3.16%)
PRL 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.76%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.29%)
SEARL 44.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-4.84%)
SNGP 60.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-3.7%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.88%)
TRG 66.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.49%)
UNITY 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.47%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 6,073 Decreased By -121.7 (-1.97%)
BR30 20,321 Decreased By -680.8 (-3.24%)
KSE100 59,873 Decreased By -1147.1 (-1.88%)
KSE30 20,099 Decreased By -382.1 (-1.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-18

PPP forming govt in Balochistan?

Naveed Butt Published 18 Feb, 2024 03:01am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to form government in Balochistan with the support of allies, it is learnt.

According to the sources, PPP’s leadership meeting for government formation in Balochistan province was held in Islamabad at Zardari House on Saturday.

Senior leadership and newly-elected members of Assemblies attended a meeting presided by Asif Ali Zardari.

The sources said that PPP’s leadership in Balochistan has given an authority to Asif Zardari to take a decision about government formation in the province.

They said that Asif Zardari affirmed that the new chief minister of Balochistan would be elected from PPP (jiyala) in every condition.

The PPP leaders asserted that their party would form its government in Balochistan without the support of the JUI-F.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PPP Asif Ali Zardari government in Balochistan

Comments

200 characters

PPP forming govt in Balochistan?

APTMA says concerned at govt’s captive gas price hike decision

Captive plant-based industry must shift to grid power: Gohar

Elections a step towards promoting democracy: PM

Revised refinery policy: Ogra kept out of anomaly-correcting body

Move to curb gas theft: SSGC sets target to register 0.5m unauthorised users

Allegations do not hold any weightage sans proof: CJP

ECP strongly denies allegations

PTI demands removal of CEC, CJP

Commissioner claims poll results ‘manipulated’

FBR urged to notify CA firms having ICAP-QCR’s ‘satisfactory’ rating

Read more stories