PPP forming govt in Balochistan?

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to form government in Balochistan with the support of allies, it is learnt.

According to the sources, PPP’s leadership meeting for government formation in Balochistan province was held in Islamabad at Zardari House on Saturday.

Senior leadership and newly-elected members of Assemblies attended a meeting presided by Asif Ali Zardari.

The sources said that PPP’s leadership in Balochistan has given an authority to Asif Zardari to take a decision about government formation in the province.

They said that Asif Zardari affirmed that the new chief minister of Balochistan would be elected from PPP (jiyala) in every condition.

The PPP leaders asserted that their party would form its government in Balochistan without the support of the JUI-F.

