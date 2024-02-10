AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
BOP 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.48%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.71%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.93%)
DGKC 70.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-4.54%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.39%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.23%)
FFL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.44%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.23%)
HBL 110.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.02%)
HUBC 115.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.1%)
KOSM 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.06%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.39%)
OGDC 145.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.85%)
PAEL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-5.38%)
PIAA 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-5.55%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
PPL 116.78 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-3.77%)
PRL 28.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.84%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-4.42%)
SNGP 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-5.16%)
SSGC 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.15%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.31%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.08%)
TRG 70.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-4.64%)
UNITY 20.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.88%)
BR100 6,446 Decreased By -155.4 (-2.35%)
BR30 22,746 Decreased By -735.1 (-3.13%)
KSE100 62,944 Decreased By -1200.1 (-1.87%)
KSE30 21,288 Decreased By -423.4 (-1.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

X faces nationwide disruption amid political turmoil: NetBlocks

BR Web Desk Published February 10, 2024 Updated February 10, 2024 06:53pm

Internet monitor Netblocks on Saturday reported a nationwide disruption to X (formerly Twitter) in Pakistan amid political turmoil.

"Confirmed: Live metrics show a nation-scale disruption to X/Twitter across #Pakistan; the incident comes amid political turmoil after a controversial election held under an internet and mobile network blackout," NetBlocks said on X.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) blasted the authorities for disruption to X, calling the move "absolutely shameful."

"After closing mobile services in Pakistan during election day, they have no blocked X in Pakistan because PTI was exposing the rigging!!," PTI wrote on X.

The disruption comes as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) continued to issue results for the General Elections 2024 more than 48 hours after the polling ended.

The counting of votes apparently continued on Saturday despite expectations that a clear picture would emerge on Friday.

According to unofficial results, PTI-backed independent candidates are leading, while PML-N is trailing with 72 seats. Pakistan Peoples Party is third in the race with 54 seats, while the results of 10 seats are still awaited.

social media General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 Twitter down

Comments

200 characters

X faces nationwide disruption amid political turmoil: NetBlocks

National Democratic Movement chairman injured in firing in North Waziristan

Govt approves BridgeStart to facilitate Pakistani startups incubation

Nawaz hints at forming PML(N)-led coalition govt

Free, unhindered participation by Pakistanis to exercise their right of vote demonstrated their commitment to democracy: COAS

Israel deploys new military AI in Gaza war

Imran would never strike deal with ‘powers that be’: PTI

Russian drone attack kills seven in Ukraine’s Kharkiv

Independent winners can join any party within three days

Govt may face more economic misery if election result unclear

Read more stories