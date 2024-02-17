GDA demands fresh elections

JAMSHORO: The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) staged a big sit-in at Jamshoro Toll Plaza to reject the election results on Friday.

The speakers of the demo; however, demanded re-election in the country.

Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Chief Pir Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi, popularly known as Pir Pagara said that they were staging the protest against ‘robbery’ in the elections.

Lauding the role of Pak Army, he said: “We would have faced the Palestine-like situation if we had no army. We sleep with respect and peace due to the army,” he added.

GDA not to take oath on 2 provincial seats won in Feb 8 elections: Pir Pagara

Pir Pagara said that the General Elections 2024 were ‘sold’ three months back. He said that he did not hold election campaign as the elections were already ‘sold’. “This election showed that no party represents the centre as no one emerged as a leader at the national level,” he added.

Pagara said that the GDA’s protest is not against any party or institution but against polls ‘rigging’. He said that in the current circumstances, any coalition government would not last for more than 10 months.

He said that a large number of youth came out on February 8 and voted for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidates across the country.

“No one was expecting the independent candidates to secure votes in massive numbers but for the first time in Pakistan’s history independent aspirants got the majority,” the GDA chief said.

He said that the PTI was ‘expelled’ from the electoral process on the basis of intra-party elections. “I don’t consider Imran Khan a ‘thief’. If he is a thief, we all are thieves too,” the GDA chief said.

GDA leader Fehmida Mirza said that the alleged rigging in the elections was a robbery. She demanded that chief election commissioner should be charged under the Article 6. “The people of Sindh have awakened and will not sit silent,” she added.

Another GDA leader Saira Bano demanded that the CEC should resign immediately. “The party ruling for the last 15 years has not given anything to Sindh – neither schools nor water. It only looted the province,” she declared.

Liaquat Jatoi said that they would resist until getting back their right.

Ayaz Palejo said that the PPP had snatched hope from the people of Sindh.

JUI-F leader Rashid Soomro demanded that the elections should be nullified.

JI leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that they would not let anyone occupy the mandate of the people.