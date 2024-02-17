‘US supports free, peaceful practice of religion or belief’

ISLAMABAD: The US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome has said that the United States supports the free and peaceful practice of religion or belief around the world.

According to a statement of the US Embassy on the social media platform, X, Ambassador Blome on Friday hosted Peter Jacob, executive director of the Centre for Social Justice, and recipient of the International Religious Freedom Award 2023 for his efforts to promote and defend religious freedom in Pakistan.

“Ambassador Blome congratulated Peter and encouraged his continued efforts to advance human rights and mutual respect for all,” it added.

