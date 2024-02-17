‘Rigging’ in elections: PTI, JI pledge to launch countrywide protests

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami(JI) Pakistan, Friday, while demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan (CEC) have vowed to join hands against what they alleged the worst historical rigging of country’s polls and will launch countrywide protest till their stolen mandate is returned.

The announcement came here following a meeting between the leadership of JI and PTI. The leaders of both political parties while talking to media persons, rejected the results of the February 8, elections and demanded the return of their stolen mandate.

PTI delegation was led by Former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser while JI was led by Naib Emir JI Liaquat Baloch. Both the leaders said that their talks were aimedat exploring avenues of collaboration and discuss matters of mutual interest, alleging that the election was the worst rigged polls of the country’s history.

PTI leader Asad Qaiser said that his party is reaching out to all the political forces fighting for the rights of the people and JI has already taken an initiative on the subject, therefore, PTI approached JI. Qaiser said that his party was deprived of 70 National Assembly seats in recently held elections and his party will join hands with all those political forces who want peaceful struggle against the rigged elections.

He said that during the PTI delegation’s talks with JI leadership, both sides underscored the importance of cooperation between the two political entities. He said that PTI has called for a countrywide peaceful protest on Saturday (today) and has called a party meeting on Monday to draft a future line of action.

He emphasized that JI had a principled stance regarding any political collaboration, adding that the PTI believed any potential alliance should expand beyond Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the federal level also.

Speaking on occasion, JI leader Liaquat Baloch remarked that communication channels between political parties were always open. He said that JI has asked the CEC of Pakistan to immediately resign over his failure to conduct free and fair elections in the country.

