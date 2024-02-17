AIRLINK 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.53%)
BOP 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.64%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.04%)
DGKC 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.01%)
FCCL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.47%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
HBL 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
HUBC 108.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.83%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.09%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
MLCF 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.4%)
OGDC 107.78 Decreased By ▼ -5.67 (-5%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.74%)
PPL 97.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.42%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.92%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.76%)
SEARL 44.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.18%)
SNGP 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-3.56%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
TRG 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.62%)
UNITY 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.43%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 6,061 Decreased By -133.6 (-2.16%)
BR30 20,256 Decreased By -746.1 (-3.55%)
KSE100 59,873 Decreased By -1147.1 (-1.88%)
KSE30 20,099 Decreased By -382.1 (-1.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2024-02-17

Trans-continental trade corridor: India-UAE pact

Published 17 Feb, 2024 05:51am

EDITORIAL: Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, during his visit to Dubai last year, signed a US- and Europe-backed trade corridor agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) aimed at connecting Europe with India through parts of the Middle East (Mumbai-UAE-Saudi Arabia-Jordan-Israel-Eastern Mediterranean) by sea and rail.

India’s stature in the polity of nations has been steadily growing over the past decade and a potent indicator is the by now routine invitation to attend the annual meeting of the heads of government of the Group of Seven (G-7) most industrialised countries of the world. The invitation to attend began in 2019 followed by the ones in 2021, 2022 and 2023 - hosted by France, the UK, Germany and Japan, respectively, which held the presidency of G-7 in those years.

India’s international standing began improving after it was forced to delink from the Soviet system after its collapse and in 1991 (the same year that the country secured a Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund for the seventh time after it secured the first lending from the IMF in 1957.

India has repaid the entire amount against borrowing/lending that it had received mostly through Stand-By Arrangements (SBAs). It does not owe a single dollar to the IMF since 2000). Narasimha Rao, who came to power in June 1991, one week after the then prime minister Chandra Shekhar had resigned, embarked on indigenous reforms that ushered in an era of liberalisation which included (i) doing away with the permit system, defined as pervasive control and regulation of the Indian economy, (ii) reducing tariffs and interest rates which made Indian exports highly competitive leading to at present the country’s enviable foreign exchange reserves are at 616.7 billion dollars as of 26 January 2024; (iii) ended several public monopolies by floating shares and limited public sector growth to essential infrastructure, goods and services, mineral exploration and defence manufacturing; and (iv) allowed automatic approval of foreign direct investment in many sectors.

At present, automatic FDI approvals include manufacturing, construction and IT and up to 74 percent FDI is allowed for pharmaceuticals and defence, 49 percent for air transport services and private sector banking and up to 26 percent allowed to the print media.

India’s resolve to transform itself from a developing country into an industrialised economic powerhouse has allowed it to play an increasingly major role in the international arena with its severe human rights abuses in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir ignored by Western countries eagerly seeking a market for their products as they grapple with recession. By 2019 India emerged as the fifth largest economy of the world by nominal Gross Domestic Product surpassing the UK, France, Italy and Brazil.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Narendra Modi India uae IMF FDI trade corridor

Comments

200 characters

Trans-continental trade corridor: India-UAE pact

SC to take up plea seeking fresh polls on Monday

PIA’s stock of losses: MoF, MoP develop differences

300-MW KE project to stay: SIFC decides to scrap LoIs of Cat-III wind projects

Nepra should help KE find solution to its problems: PM

PPP says Fazl benefited the most from PTI govt’s exit

PTI claims 85 NA seats ‘snatched’ from it

There are complaints against ‘some other judges’ as well: CJP

Foreign cos have to keep record of their UBOs

From ‘revenue reserve’ to ‘capital reserve’: Listed cos can transfer amount for issuance of bonus shares: SECP

Locally-made passenger cars: PAMA protests GST hike proposal by govt

Read more stories