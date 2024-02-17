Allegation against Faiz: clarification by Fazl

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman on Friday clarified his remarks regarding the role of former Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (retd) —the then-Peshawar corps commander — in the no-confidence vote against former prime minister Imran Khan and the PTI government, saying that he had mistakenly uttered the ex-spy master’s name.

Pakistan had seen for the first time in its history the ouster of a prime minister through a vote of no-confidence (VONC), the efforts for which were led by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of parties led by the PML-N.

