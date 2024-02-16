AIRLINK 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.53%)
BOP 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.64%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.04%)
DGKC 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.01%)
FCCL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.47%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
HBL 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
HUBC 108.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.83%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.09%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
MLCF 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.4%)
OGDC 107.78 Decreased By ▼ -5.67 (-5%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.74%)
PPL 97.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.42%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.92%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.76%)
SEARL 44.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.18%)
SNGP 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-3.56%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
TRG 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.62%)
UNITY 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.43%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 6,061 Decreased By -133.6 (-2.16%)
BR30 20,256 Decreased By -746.1 (-3.55%)
KSE100 59,873 Decreased By -1147.1 (-1.88%)
KSE30 20,099 Decreased By -382.1 (-1.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI to sit on opposition benches in Centre, Punjab: Barrister Saif

  • Development comes a day after PTI nominated Omar Ayub’s name for prime minister's slot and Mian Aslam Iqbal for Punjab's chief minister
BR Web Desk Published February 16, 2024 Updated February 16, 2024 09:15pm

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said on Friday that the party had decided to sit on the opposition benches in the National and Punjab assemblies.

He made these remarks while addressing a press conference after a PTI delegation met Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) chief Aftab Sherpao at his residence in Islamabad.

Led by former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, the PTI delegation included Shaukat Yousafzai, Mehboob Shah, and Barrister Saif. Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) leaders Ahmad Nawaz Jadoon, Hashim Babar, and Sikandar Hayat Khan were also present at the meeting.

“On the directives of PTI founder Imran Khan, we have decided to sit on the opposition benches in the National Assembly, as well as the Punjab Assembly,” Barrister Saif said, adding that the party would have made its government in the Centre, however, “PTI was deprived of the seat it had won through rigging”.

During the meeting, PTI sought the cooperation of QWP against the alleged rigging in the recently held election.

The development comes a day after PTI nominated party’s secretary general Omar Ayub’s name for premiership, and Mian Aslam Iqbal for Chief Minister of Punjab.

It should be noted that PTI and Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) had announced that they reached an agreement that February 8’s elections were rigged and could only lead to instability.

The parties revealed their agreement after a delegation from the PTI called on Maulana Fazalur Rehman a day earlier to discuss the post-election scenario in the country.

Punjab assembly PTI opposition benches Barrister Saif

Comments

200 characters

PTI to sit on opposition benches in Centre, Punjab: Barrister Saif

Rupee gains marginally against US dollar

US concerned about reports of intimidation, voter suppression in Pakistan election, White House says

‘Wholesale assault on democracy’: PTI gives presentation on alleged rigging

Engro Fertilizers’ earnings hit Rs26.2bn in 2023, up 64% YoY

GDA stages sit-in against ‘election rigging’ at Hyderabad Bypass

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Management buyout: Saad Niazi takes charge as acting CEO of Keenu

Netanyahu rejects ‘international pressure’ for Palestinian state

PSMC lists terms & conditions for purchase of shares by Suzuki Motor Corp

Read more stories