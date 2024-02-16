PTI delegation meets Fazl

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development in the country’s political scene, a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and conveyed its jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s message to him.

The delegation led by Asad Qaiser comprising Amir Dogar, Barrister Saif, and Fazal Ahmed, discussed the ongoing political situation especially alleged rigging in Feb 8 elections, with Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Notably absent from the delegation was former PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan as it was earlier being reported that he would also be part of the delegation.

The delegation proposed to the JUI-F chief to deliberate on the recent elections and the prevailing political landscape in the country, specifically addressing concerns regarding potential election irregularities.

According to sources, the PTI delegation relayed a message from former prime minister Imran Khan to Fazl.

They also extended an invitation to Fazl to collaborate with them in opposition and to jointly act against the alleged rigging during Feb 8 polls.

