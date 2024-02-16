AIRLINK 53.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.41%)
BOP 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
DFML 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.39%)
DGKC 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.46%)
FCCL 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.6%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.68%)
GGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.42%)
HBL 109.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.48%)
HUBC 110.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.24%)
KOSM 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MLCF 36.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.67%)
OGDC 108.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.25 (-4.63%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.49%)
PIBTL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.04%)
PPL 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-4.38%)
PRL 24.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.8%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.19%)
SEARL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.4%)
SNGP 61.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.92%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.8%)
TPLP 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.48%)
TRG 66.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.25%)
UNITY 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.22%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 6,085 Decreased By -109.8 (-1.77%)
BR30 20,379 Decreased By -623.1 (-2.97%)
KSE100 60,036 Decreased By -984.4 (-1.61%)
KSE30 20,121 Decreased By -360.8 (-1.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei races to fresh 34-year high, all-time peak in sight

Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2024 10:48am

TOKYO: Japan’s benchmark Nikkei got off to a roaring start on Friday, hitting 34-year highs and was on the cusp of eclipsing the all-time peak reached during the hey days of the nation’s bubble economy in the 1980s.

The index blew past the post-economic bubble era record of 38188.74, putting it on course to surpass the life-time high of 38,957.44 reached in December 1989.

The Nikkei share average relinquished some of its early gains but was still up 0.91% at 38,505.89 by the midday close. Of the index’s 225 constituents, 202 advanced while only 21 declined.

“The speed (at which the Nikkei is rising) is faster than I had expected, but I think it’s justified” given fundamental improvements such as corporate governance reform, said Kenji Abe, an analyst at Daiwa Securities.

The broader Topix was up 1.26% at 2624.53.

Japan’s stock market was buoyed by a strong day on Wall Street overnight. US stocks closed higher after US retail sales data declined more than expected, feeding hopes the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates in coming months.

Among the stocks leading the charge, entertainment company Bandai Namco Holdings Inc rebounded 7.59% after tumbling on Thursday, followed by insurance firm T&D Holdings Inc, up 6.24%, and Rakuten Group Inc gaining 5.96%.

Japan’s Nikkei slips from 34-year high after Wall Street sell-off

In megacap shares, Toyota Motor gained 1.06%, Fast Retailing was up 0.94% and telecommunications services firm KDDI Corp rallied 2.37%.

A brief jump in oil prices overnight boosted related sectors, with the oil and coal products Topix subindex up 3.76%.

On the broader economic front, investors were also assessing Thursday’s gross domestic production report showing Japan unexpectedly slipped into a recession at the end of last year, and how that will affect the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) monetary policy outlook.

BOJ chief Kazuo Ueda appearance before Japan’s parliament on Friday will be closely watched.

Nikkei index Toyota Motor BOJ Japan's Nikkei share Kazuo Ueda

Comments

200 characters

Nikkei races to fresh 34-year high, all-time peak in sight

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

US concerned about reports of intimidation, voter suppression in Pakistan election, White House says

SC to hear individual’s petition seeking to declare general elections void

‘Proof of extensive electoral fraud’: PTI to present Forms-45 at 2pm today

Antony Blinken says Gaza hostage deal still possible but ‘very hard’ issues remain

India’s opposition says funds frozen ahead of election

Cabinet ratifies ECC decision on gas tariffs

Aramco refinery likely to be included in CPEC framework

FBR delays issuance of three key notifications

Unprotected gas consumers to bear the brunt

Read more stories