CM inaugurates Ring Road Southern Loop-3 project

LAHORE: The Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-3 project being halted for the last 12 years has been completed in a record period of 130 days only.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-3 project on Thursday. Owing to continuous monitoring and visits of the CM, the project due to be completed in two years has been completed in 130 days only.

Mohsin Naqvi inspected the whole project being completed in a record time frame. He reviewed construction of the whole Ring Road stretching for 8 km from the Adda Plot up to the Marakka Multan Road. He also inspected the Lahore Ring Road interchange project at the Multan Road.

The CM lauded the performance of FWO Project Director, Secretary C&W and his team. He appreciated that Col Jamal of FWO, Col Ahmed and his team worked day and night for the completion of this mega project.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-3 project, the CM stated that the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-3 project is 8 km long. Two interchanges and 8 bridges have been built on the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-3 project and it costs Rs 16.50 billion.

The people will be provided excellent transportation facilities with the completion of this project. The CM commended the efforts of the whole team adding that Secretary C&W Sohail Ashraf made the impossible task possible. It was highly unlikely about getting the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-3 project completed and it was a dream of the whole team which has been duly fulfilled. All those who contributed their part in the completion of this project deserve great appreciation.

He stated all the officials including DG FWO remained at the site for 24 hours. One of the biggest interchanges of Pakistan has been built at the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-3 project. This project has been completed with the cooperation of the whole team. All the adjoining localities will be benefited with the completion of this project. There were a lot of traffic problems in the area and the whole team has nicely found its solution. The traffic congestion problem has been resolved permanently.

Earlier, traffic used to remain struck at Thokar Niaz Baig and at the Canal Road. This problem will be eliminated once and for all.

The CM apprised that the Controlled Access Corridor Bund Road project will be opened for traffic tomorrow and it will accomplish the Lahore Ring Road project as well. Secretary C&W Sohail Ashraf is working on 300 to 400 projects and he is our Shahid Afridi.

The secretary C&W has scored his triple century behind the completion of these development projects. The C&W department has also worked with a great amount of hard work for the completion of all these projects.

The CM thanked all on behalf of the Cabinet and also thanked the provincial ministers. He maintained that this project has been completed which will be remembered for all times to come besides providing a significant relief to the people.

Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, secretary C&W, commissioner Lahore, chairman Lahore Ring Road Authority, MD NESPAK and FWO officials were also present on the occasion.

