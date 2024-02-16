AIRLINK 55.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
BOP 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DFML 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.14%)
DGKC 63.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.25%)
FCCL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.9%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
HBL 110.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.67%)
HUBC 110.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
KEL 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
KOSM 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.57%)
MLCF 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.97%)
OGDC 115.09 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.45%)
PAEL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIAA 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.01%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PPL 103.20 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.74%)
PRL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.38%)
PTC 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
SEARL 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
SNGP 63.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.28%)
SSGC 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TELE 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 69.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
UNITY 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.85%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 6,220 Increased By 24.7 (0.4%)
BR30 20,974 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.13%)
KSE100 61,142 Increased By 121.8 (0.2%)
KSE30 20,558 Increased By 76.2 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-16

Gulf markets end mixed on earnings

Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2024 06:02am

DUBAI: Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Thursday, following a slew of upbeat corporate earnings, while regional tensions and dampened hopes of early rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve weighed on sentiments.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.4%, with Americana Restaurants International surging 9.8% — its biggest intraday gain since December 2022.

The fast-food restaurant operator in the Middle East and Kazakhstan declared a one-time special dividend alongside a regular annual payout.

Americana, primarily listed on Abu Dhabi bourse, reported full-year net profit attributable to shareholders of $259.5 million, little changed from 2022.

Separately, Saudi Arabia’s Modern Mills Company is seeking to raise up to 1.178 billion riyals ($314.12 million) from its planned initial public offering priced between 44 riyals and 48 riyals a share.

US Federal Reserve Gulf markets Abu Dhabi

Comments

200 characters

Gulf markets end mixed on earnings

FBR delays issuance of three key notifications

Steel industry: PM orders FBR to resolve issues on priority basis

Unprotected gas consumers to bear the brunt

Aramco refinery likely to be included in CPEC framework

PPIB urges SBP to clear $789m ‘dues’ of IPPs

Deregulation of non-essential drugs on the cards

PTI names candidates for PM’s, CM’s slots

Immovable properties: FBR has no written SOP to determine fair market values

Ogra cuts rates of imported RLNG

Mining and mineral sector: 2 mergers approved by CCP

Read more stories