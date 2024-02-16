AIRLINK 55.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
BOP 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.14%)
DGKC 63.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.27%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.9%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
HBL 110.95 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.86%)
HUBC 110.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.2%)
MLCF 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.97%)
OGDC 115.20 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.54%)
PAEL 21.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIAA 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.91%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PPL 103.00 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.54%)
PRL 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.1%)
PTC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
SEARL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
SNGP 63.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
SSGC 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TRG 69.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
UNITY 18.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 6,219 Increased By 24 (0.39%)
BR30 20,978 Decreased By -23.9 (-0.11%)
KSE100 61,114 Increased By 93.5 (0.15%)
KSE30 20,542 Increased By 60.7 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-16

Soybeans, corn stuck at three-year lows

Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2024 06:02am

PARIS/CANBERRA: Chicago soybean and corn futures fell on Thursday, holding around three-year lows as abundant supplies and dollar strength hung over markets while traders awaited US crop planting and export data.

The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.2% at $11.698-1/2 a bushel by 1133 GMT while CBOT corn eased 0.4% to $4.22-3/4 a bushel.

Soybeans hit their lowest since December 2020 while corn equalled Wednesday’s three-year trough. CBOT wheat slipped 1.2% to $5.78-1/2 a bushel to trade near Wednesday’s one-month low. US grains and soybeans face stiff competition for export business from South America and the Black Sea region. The strength of the dollar, having hit a three-month high this week, also makes US farm products costlier for importers.

“Many of these markets are oversold, with managed money holding massive short positions. But thus far there isn’t a headline to create concern among these money managers to cause them to change their positions,” said StoneX analyst Arlan Suderman.

US ending stocks are expected to be large when the US Department of Agriculture issues crop forecasts at an annual conference starting on Thursday.

Analysts project 2024-25 soybean ending stocks at 411 million bushels, up from 315 million bushels in 2023-24; wheat ending stocks at 717 million bushels, up from 658 million in 2023-24; and corn ending stocks at 2.594 billion bushels, up from 2.172 billion in 2023-24.

Analysts also estimate 2024 US soy plantings of 86.5 million acres and production of 4.421 billion bushels. Corn plantings are estimated at 91.8 million acres, with production of 15.150 billion bushels.

Corn Soybeans

Comments

200 characters

Soybeans, corn stuck at three-year lows

FBR delays issuance of three key notifications

Steel industry: PM orders FBR to resolve issues on priority basis

Unprotected gas consumers to bear the brunt

Aramco refinery likely to be included in CPEC framework

PPIB urges SBP to clear $789m ‘dues’ of IPPs

Deregulation of non-essential drugs on the cards

PTI names candidates for PM’s, CM’s slots

Immovable properties: FBR has no written SOP to determine fair market values

Ogra cuts rates of imported RLNG

Mining and mineral sector: 2 mergers approved by CCP

Read more stories