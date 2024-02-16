KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 21.485 billion and the number of lots traded was 20,503.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.130 billion, followed by Silver (PKR 4.523 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 3.370 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.528 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.960 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.445 billion), Japan Equity (PKR 392.522 million), DJ (PKR 300.249 million), SP 500 (PKR 259.262 million), Brent (PKR 212.838 million), Natural Gas (PKR 176.549 million), Palladium (PKR 148.062 million) and Copper (PKR 38.294 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 14 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 18.285 million were traded.

