AIRLINK 55.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.54%)
BOP 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.14%)
DGKC 63.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.39%)
FCCL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
HBL 110.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.67%)
HUBC 110.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
KEL 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
KOSM 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.89%)
MLCF 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.97%)
OGDC 115.46 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.77%)
PAEL 22.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
PIAA 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.29%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PPL 103.20 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.74%)
PRL 25.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.26%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
SEARL 47.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
SNGP 63.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
SSGC 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TELE 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
TPLP 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TRG 69.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
UNITY 18.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 6,223 Increased By 27.7 (0.45%)
BR30 20,988 Decreased By -13.8 (-0.07%)
KSE100 61,141 Increased By 120.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 20,551 Increased By 69.7 (0.34%)
PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2024 06:02am

KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 21.485 billion and the number of lots traded was 20,503.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.130 billion, followed by Silver (PKR 4.523 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 3.370 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.528 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.960 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.445 billion), Japan Equity (PKR 392.522 million), DJ (PKR 300.249 million), SP 500 (PKR 259.262 million), Brent (PKR 212.838 million), Natural Gas (PKR 176.549 million), Palladium (PKR 148.062 million) and Copper (PKR 38.294 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 14 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 18.285 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

