‘May 9’ protests: Verdict reserved on IK’s plea to issue his production orders

Fazal Sher Published 16 Feb, 2024 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Thursday, reserved its verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan’s plea seeking to issue his production orders in six cases registered against him in connection with May 9 protests.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra while hearing the case reserved its judgment on plea of Khan seeking his protection orders in the cases registered against him in Tarnol, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Ramna, and Secretariat police stations.

The PTI founder’s counsel, Barrister Salman Safdar, and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry appeared before the court.

At the start of the hearing, Safdar filed an application seeking production orders of Khan. He told the court that his client is in the custody of the state, therefore, he should be produced before the court.

The investigation officer (IO) of Khosar police appeared before the court along with the record but the prosecutor did not appear before the court. The court after hearing the arguments reserved its verdict on Khan’s plea regarding his production before the court.

The court will decide to produce Khan before the court or mark his attendance through a video link from jail.

