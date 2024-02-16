AIRLINK 55.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
Feb 16, 2024
Pakistan

New road to Bibi Pak Daman shrine to be completed soon

Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2024 06:02am

LAHORE: On the order of the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, construction of a new access road to the Bibi Pak Daman Shrine via Empress Road is progressing swiftly, following the removal of all obstructions along the route.

The CM inspected the road construction and ordered the early completion of a designated parking area along the new access road. He appreciated the efforts of the AC (Shalimar) led team and directed to provide a separate space for burning incense. The 20-foot wide road strip would ensure easy access for visitors. The CM also prayed for the country.

Provincial Ministers Azfar Ali Nasir, Mansoor Qadir, secretary C&W, commissioner Lahore, secretary auqaf and others were also present.

Moreover, the CM visited the headquarters at Green Town. He acknowledged that the OCU has been playing a pivotal role in eliminating gangs and organised crimes across the province.

He asked the staff of OCU to diligently perform their duties. The CM was briefed about OCU's performance by the IGP and DIG (OCU).

Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, secretary home, secretary C&W and others were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Bibi Pak Daman shrine

