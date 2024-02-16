AIRLINK 55.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
‘EuroVillage’ festival at Jinnah Convention Centre tomorrow

Press Release Published 16 Feb, 2024 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: The European Union and its Member States organise the popular, family-focused festival “EuroVillage” on 17th of February at the Jinnah Convention Center Islamabad, said a press release.

The doors of this open door family event will open at 2pm to welcome Pakistani public to get a taste of European food, culture, music and sustainable actions.

The EU and Member States are centering this year’s celebration around the theme of co-creating a sustainable future.

Titled "Stronger Together – Sustainable Forever," the event aims to showcase the 60+ years of a strong connection between the EU and Pakistan.

This celebration underscores the collaborative partnership in development, economic, culture, research and education and political engagement, demonstrating how the EU and Pakistan are stronger together.

EuroVillage is co-organised by the diplomatic missions of the European Union and of Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, and Spain. It will include information and activity booths for both adults and children with interactive games, selfie corners, food and an opportunity to meet the diplomatic teams and learn about areas of our evolving partnership.

The event will feature live performances by European performers and Pakistani artists including Farhan Saeed and Quratulain Baloch.

