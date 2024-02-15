AIRLINK 55.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-5.08%)
PCB terminates Haris Rauf’s central contract

BR Web Desk Published 15 Feb, 2024 05:17pm

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday terminated fast bowler Haris Rauf’s central contract, following a probe into his refusal to join Pakistan’s Test squad for the tour of Australia 2023-24.

“After a thorough hearing process conducted by a PCB committee and taking into consideration the views of all stakeholders involved in the matter, Haris’ central contract has been terminated from December 1, 2023, and no NOC (No objection certificate) to play any foreign league will be granted up to June 30, 2024,” the cricket board said in a statement.

It said that the PCB provided a chance for a personal hearing to Haris in compliance with the principles of natural justice on January 30, and his response was found unsatisfactory.

“Playing for Pakistan is the ultimate honour and privilege for any sportsperson. Refusal to be part of Pakistan’s Test squad in the absence of any medical report or justifiable reason is a material violation of the central contract,” the statement added.

White-ball specialist Rauf has played only one Test and nine first-class matches in his career. He was named in Pakistan’s Test squad in the absence of Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Hasnain. However, turned down an offer to be part of Pakistan’s tour of Australia and opted instead to compete for the BBL’s Melbourne Stars.

