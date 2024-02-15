‘Bridgerton’ returns for new season and new romance

LONDON: The cast of ‘Bridgerton’ offered fans a sneak peak of its third season on Wednesday, sharing a glimpse of the latest budding romance in the hit Netflix drama that has gained fans around the world.

Characters and longtime friends Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan, and Colin Bridgerton, portrayed by Luke Newton, take centre stage in the new season of the show, which is set in Regency-era London.

The period drama is based on the books by Julia Quinn, with each focusing on a sibling of the Bridgerton family. The third season of the show skips the third book in Quinn’s series about Benedict Bridgerton to focus on Colin and Penelope, who are already well known to fans of the television show.

“This time we know the people falling in love, we’re already rooting for them,” executive producer Shonda Rhimes told a question-and-answer panel in London, where a scene of the new series was shared.

‘Bridgerton’ became a global phenomenon when it was released in 2020 and won praise for its diverse cast.

The new season sees fan favourites Adjoa Andoh and Golda Rosheuvel reprise their roles as Lady Danbury and Queen Charlotte respectively. Since season two of ‘Bridgerton’ aired, the latter character has had her own spin-off origins story.

“It’s a great support for the characters now going forwards, the fans have caught up,” Rosheuvel told Reuters of the spin-off.

‘Bridgerton’ season 3, which is made up of eight episodes, will launch in two parts, the first being released on May 16 and the second on June 13.