AIRLINK 58.18 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.08%)
BOP 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.74%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.07%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.67%)
DGKC 65.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.15%)
FCCL 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.35%)
FFBL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.43%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.8%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.73%)
HUBC 113.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.1%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.76%)
KOSM 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.27%)
MLCF 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.51%)
OGDC 122.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-1.72%)
PAEL 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.26%)
PIAA 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.63%)
PIBTL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.32%)
PPL 107.37 Increased By ▲ 6.37 (6.31%)
PRL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.44%)
PTC 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.95%)
SEARL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.11%)
SNGP 65.19 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (7.75%)
SSGC 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (8.96%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.81%)
TPLP 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
TRG 71.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.08%)
UNITY 19.69 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.01%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.07%)
BR100 6,334 Increased By 102.4 (1.64%)
BR30 21,720 Increased By 364 (1.7%)
KSE100 62,154 Increased By 926.9 (1.51%)
KSE30 20,955 Increased By 269.6 (1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-15

IHC’s restrictions impeding tax recovery efforts in Islamabad?

Muhammad Ali Published 15 Feb, 2024 05:39am

KARACHI: The field formations of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) are facing difficulties in executing tax recovery exercises in Islamabad following recent restrictions imposed by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

In a latest judgment on a petition filed by a private airline, the IHC declared that any coercive recovery under Section 140 of the Income Tax Ordinance without first issuing notice under Section 138(1) is “illegal and void ab-initio”.

The Court directed the field formation to reimburse the recovered Rs 256.34 million from the airline’s bank accounts within 30 days.

However, despite multiple requests by the airline through its legal team, the tax authorities did not reimburse the amount citing lack of a formal refund application. The airline contends that the relevant online refund application option was not even enabled on FBR’s portal.

The Commissioner Inland Revenue Zone IV Islamabad has now filed an intra-court appeal against the IHC order, seeking an interim injunction from the division bench.

On the other hand, the LTO, Islamabad in its letter sent to member IR legal, operations and policy expressed that this judgment has long standing consequences on the recovery of demand even after confirmation of demand from ATIR, as it barred the field formations within the limits of IHC from recovery without the issuance of notice u/s 138 (1) of the ITO even after the demand has been confirmed from the learned ATIR and any recovery affected without the issuance of such notice is liable to be reimbursed.

The letter argued that sections 138 and 140 operate on “entirely different paradigms” with the former concerning recovery directly from the taxpayer and latter concerning recovery from third parties holding funds on behalf of taxpayers.

The LTO Islamabad has also proposed amendments in the upcoming budget to clarify that section 140 recovery proceedings are independent of Section 138. The aim is to remove hindrances in tax recovery operations, especially after appellate tribunal decisions. However, some tax experts while supporting the court decision alleged that the tax officials for using said sections as a tool for harassing taxpayers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Islamabad High Court FBR income tax ordinance tax recovery

Comments

200 characters

IHC’s restrictions impeding tax recovery efforts in Islamabad?

Senators criticise ‘unbearable’ rise in energy tariffs

Hike in gas prices approved by ECC

FTO decides Rs17.742bn refund claims in 2023

Textile exporters blame govt for ‘economic disaster’

Govt shares in FWBL likely to be sold to UAE

Govt securities: federal govt borrows less than target

Rising energy costs: APTMA says 50pc industry at high risk of closure

Rescheduling loans: PALSP told to talk with SBP, Finance Division

Fixed broadband services: PTA all set to transition to OFC infrastructure

Nepra irked by Discos’ dismal performance

Read more stories