AIRLINK 58.18 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.08%)
BOP 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.74%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.07%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.67%)
DGKC 65.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.15%)
FCCL 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.35%)
FFBL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.43%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.8%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.73%)
HUBC 113.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.1%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.76%)
KOSM 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.27%)
MLCF 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.51%)
OGDC 122.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-1.72%)
PAEL 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.26%)
PIAA 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.63%)
PIBTL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.32%)
PPL 107.37 Increased By ▲ 6.37 (6.31%)
PRL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.44%)
PTC 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.95%)
SEARL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.11%)
SNGP 65.19 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (7.75%)
SSGC 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (8.96%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.81%)
TPLP 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
TRG 71.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.08%)
UNITY 19.69 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.01%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.07%)
BR100 6,334 Increased By 102.4 (1.64%)
BR30 21,720 Increased By 364 (1.7%)
KSE100 62,154 Increased By 926.9 (1.51%)
KSE30 20,955 Increased By 269.6 (1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-15

French wheat stocks seen hitting 19-year high

Reuters Published 15 Feb, 2024 05:39am

PARIS: Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday raised its forecast for French soft wheat stocks at the end of this season to a 19-year high as competition from Ukraine curbs French exports to other European Union countries.

French soft wheat stocks at the end of the season on June 30 are now seen at 3.50 million metric tons, up from 3.44 million forecast last month, FranceAgriMer said.

That would be a 37% increase on last season’s stocks and is up from FranceAgriMer’s forecast of 3.44 million tons last month. Imports of cheaper Ukrainian grain into the EU - an issue contributing to protests by farmers - are continuing to curb demand for French wheat within the bloc, particularly in Spain and Italy, FranceAgriMer analyst Adele Dridi told reporters.

The office reduced its estimate for French soft wheat exports within the EU this season to 6.32 million tons from 6.55 million projected in January.

The new forecast is down 1% from last year.

Together with a slight cut to expected domestic demand, the lower forecast for intra-EU exports outweighed an upward revision to FranceAgriMer’s forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the EU in 2023/24, now pegged at 10.25 million metric tons compared with 10.1 million tons last month.

French wheat exports outside the EU have been bolstered by a busy winter loading schedule for Morocco and China. Grain trade participants did not appear worried by large projected stocks, seeing scope for fresh export demand in the latter part of the season and with reduced planting raising the prospect of a smaller harvest this year, Dridi said.

The agriculture ministry on Tuesday cut its estimate of winter soft wheat sowing to the second-lowest in 30 years following heavy rain. “It has continued to rain so the situation remains tough,” Benoit Pietrement, a farmer and head of FranceAgriMer’s grain committee, said.

A significant shift to spring crops like maize is expected despite unattractive prices as farmers have limited choices, he added. Projected maize (corn) stocks at the end of 2023/24 were increased by FranceAgriMer to 2.37 million tons from 2.18 million in January, as estimated harvest supply was revised up while domestic demand was trimmed.

The new maize stocks forecast is 43% above the 2023/23 level and the highest in six years.

Wheat wheat crop

Comments

200 characters

French wheat stocks seen hitting 19-year high

Senators criticise ‘unbearable’ rise in energy tariffs

Hike in gas prices approved by ECC

FTO decides Rs17.742bn refund claims in 2023

Textile exporters blame govt for ‘economic disaster’

Govt shares in FWBL likely to be sold to UAE

Govt securities: federal govt borrows less than target

Rising energy costs: APTMA says 50pc industry at high risk of closure

Rescheduling loans: PALSP told to talk with SBP, Finance Division

Fixed broadband services: PTA all set to transition to OFC infrastructure

Nepra irked by Discos’ dismal performance

Read more stories