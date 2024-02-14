AIRLINK 58.23 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.17%)
BOP 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.9%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.33%)
DFML 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
DGKC 66.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.67%)
FCCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.96%)
FFBL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.94%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.24%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 111.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.64%)
HUBC 113.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.1%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.76%)
KOSM 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.84%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.75%)
OGDC 121.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.92%)
PAEL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
PIAA 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.41%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.06%)
PPL 107.72 Increased By ▲ 6.72 (6.65%)
PRL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (5.4%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.27%)
SEARL 48.55 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.43%)
SNGP 65.19 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (7.75%)
SSGC 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.06%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4%)
TPLP 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
TRG 71.21 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.09%)
UNITY 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.53%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 6,335 Increased By 103 (1.65%)
BR30 21,743 Increased By 387.4 (1.81%)
KSE100 62,154 Increased By 926.9 (1.51%)
KSE30 20,955 Increased By 269.6 (1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan to seek 60,000 tons of feed wheat and 20,000 tons barley via tender

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2024 02:53pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said on Wednesday that it will seek 60,000 metric tons of feed wheat and 20,000 tons of feed barley to be loaded by Feb. 28 and arrive in Japan by March 21, via a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction, which will be held on Feb. 21.

Russian wheat export prices continued to slide

Japan buys and sells its feed wheat and barley via so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain.

Japan Wheat Russian wheat Russian wheat export prices

Comments

200 characters

Japan to seek 60,000 tons of feed wheat and 20,000 tons barley via tender

Establishment of EPZ on PSM land by federal govt: Sindh govt concurs with SIFC

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

IMF rejection of CD, tariff strategy: MoF’s ‘half-hearted’ support cited as the reason

Nawaz Sharif has not quit politics, will lead his govts in Centre, Punjab: Maryam

HUBCO’s earnings up 17% in 2QFY24

Hamas heads to Cairo truce talks as Rafah braces for Israeli assault

Oil rises as producers forecast demand growth, US fuel stockpiles drop

Protesting farmers clash with security forces 200km from New Delhi

PIA, Discos’ sell-off plans: Fawad may be requested to continue as minister

ECC may approve increase in gas prices today

Read more stories