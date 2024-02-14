tapmad scores big: secures multi-year rights, diverse content lineup

In a positive development, tapmad, Pakistan’s leading OTT platform, has solidified its position as the home of sports, securing multi-year rights deal with Sony and various other content rights aggregators for a myriad of thrilling sports events, cricket boards, and top-notch football streams.

The streaming service is set to redefine the sports and entertainment landscape, offering an unparalleled and enticing experience to viewers all over Pakistan.

Some of the multi-year rights that tapmad has successfully secured are below:

Cricket Series

All Australia home series from 2024 till 2030

All England home series from 2024 till 2028

All Sri Lanka home series from 2024 till 2027

All Afghanistan home series from 2024 till 2027

All India home series from 2024 till 2028

PSL (Pakistan Super League) - Season 9 & 10

IPL (Indian Premier League) – from 2024 till 2027

Bangladesh Premier League For the year 2024

WPL (Women Premier League) – from 2024 till 2027

The Hundred from 2024 till 2028

Vitality Blast from 2024 till 2028

Football

EPL (English Premier League) for 2024/25

Seria A for the year 2023/24

Bundesliga from 2024 till 2026/27

UEFA Europa League from 2024 till 2026/27

UEFA Champions League from 2024 till 2026/27

FA Cup (Football Association Challenge Cup) – for the year 2024

UEFA Euros from 2024 till 2026/27

UEFA Nations League from 2024 till 2026/27

Others

US Open from 2024 till 2026

Australia open from 2024 till 2026

French Open for the year 2024

Laver Cup for the year 2024

All UFC fights from 2024 till 2029

This move highlights tapmad’s commitment to its subscribers as the go-to hub for sports fans, offering an exclusive, ad-free, and HD content experience.

“As sports streaming continues to evolve, tapmad stands out as a trailblazer, offering a user-friendly interface and seamless experience where the viewers come first. Whether you’re a cricket devotee, a football fanatic, or an entertainment enthusiast, tapmad’s diverse content lineup guarantees an entertaining and engaging immersion for subscribers,” it said.

“tapmad also offers its users an ultimate entertainment extravaganza, delivering an unmatched selection of over 200 action-packed movies, blockbuster hits, live channels, and kids’ favorites. From high-octane action flicks to family-friendly adventures, tapmad caters to every preference and age group across all genres.”

For more information and to explore tapmad’s diverse content, visit tapmad’s official website.