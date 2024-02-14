Ben Stokes to join England’s 100 Test club

RAJKOT: Star all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to become the 16th England cricketer to appear in 100 Tests, against India at Rajkot on Thursday.

The 32-year-old England captain will join an elite club, including current internationals James Anderson and Joe Root, when he leads the tourists in the third of a five-match series currently all square at 1-1.

Full list of England cricketers with 100 or more Test caps (caps, player, career span):