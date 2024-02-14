Ben Stokes to join England’s 100 Test club

RAJKOT: Star all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to become the 16th England cricketer to appear in 100 Tests, against India at Rajkot on Thursday.
The 32-year-old England captain will join an elite club, including current internationals James Anderson and Joe Root, when he leads the tourists in the third of a five-match series currently all square at 1-1.
Full list of England cricketers with 100 or more Test caps (caps, player, career span):
184 - James Anderson (2003-)
167 - Stuart Broad (2007-2023)
161 - Alastair Cook (2006-2018)
137 - Joe Root (2012-)
133 - Alec Stewart (1990-2003)
118 - Graham Gooch (1975-1995)
118 - Ian Bell (2004-2015)
117 - David Gower (1978-1992)
115 - Michael Atherton (1989-2001)
114 - Colin Cowdrey (1954-1975)
108 - Geoffrey Boycott (1964-1982)
104 - Kevin Pietersen (2005-2014)
102 - Ian Botham (1977-1992)
100 - Graham Thorpe (1993-2005)
100 - Andrew Strauss (2004-2012)
