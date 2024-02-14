AIRLINK 58.52 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (3.69%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.47%)
DFML 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.18%)
DGKC 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.45%)
FCCL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
FFBL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.12%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HBL 111.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.31%)
HUBC 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.28%)
KEL 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.6%)
KOSM 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.35%)
OGDC 120.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-3.09%)
PAEL 22.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.17%)
PIAA 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.88%)
PIBTL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.49%)
PPL 105.41 Increased By ▲ 4.41 (4.37%)
PRL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.6%)
PTC 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.06%)
SEARL 48.18 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.64%)
SNGP 63.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.79%)
SSGC 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.72%)
TELE 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.37%)
TPLP 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.94%)
TRG 70.68 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.33%)
UNITY 19.63 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (4.69%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 6,300 Increased By 68 (1.09%)
BR30 21,571 Increased By 215.3 (1.01%)
KSE100 61,880 Increased By 653.1 (1.07%)
KSE30 20,868 Increased By 182.9 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ben Stokes to join England’s 100 Test club

AFP Published 14 Feb, 2024 11:42am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

RAJKOT: Star all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to become the 16th England cricketer to appear in 100 Tests, against India at Rajkot on Thursday.

India’s Kuldeep says fit-again Jadeja available for third England Test

The 32-year-old England captain will join an elite club, including current internationals James Anderson and Joe Root, when he leads the tourists in the third of a five-match series currently all square at 1-1.

Full list of England cricketers with 100 or more Test caps (caps, player, career span):

  • 184 - James Anderson (2003-)

  • 167 - Stuart Broad (2007-2023)

  • 161 - Alastair Cook (2006-2018)

  • 137 - Joe Root (2012-)

  • 133 - Alec Stewart (1990-2003)

  • 118 - Graham Gooch (1975-1995)

  • 118 - Ian Bell (2004-2015)

  • 117 - David Gower (1978-1992)

  • 115 - Michael Atherton (1989-2001)

  • 114 - Colin Cowdrey (1954-1975)

  • 108 - Geoffrey Boycott (1964-1982)

  • 104 - Kevin Pietersen (2005-2014)

  • 102 - Ian Botham (1977-1992)

  • 100 - Graham Thorpe (1993-2005)

  • 100 - Andrew Strauss (2004-2012)

Ben Stokes England vs India Test

Comments

200 characters

Ben Stokes to join England’s 100 Test club

Bulls hail ‘progress on govt formation’, KSE-100 up over 1,100 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

PIA, Discos’ sell-off plans: Fawad may be requested to continue as minister

ECC may approve increase in gas prices today

IMF rejection of CD, tariff strategy: MoF’s ‘half-hearted’ support cited as the reason

Diesel price likely to soar, petrol may stay unchanged

Oil drifts down on sticky inflation, bigger-than-expected US crude stock build

Protesting farmers clash with security forces 200km from New Delhi

Cat-III projects: PPIB asks KE to submit investment plan for Nepra’s nod

ECC approves Rs7.492bn Ramazan package

Read more stories