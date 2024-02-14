AIRLINK 58.18 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.08%)
BOP 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.74%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.07%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.67%)
DGKC 65.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.15%)
FCCL 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.35%)
FFBL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.43%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.8%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.73%)
HUBC 113.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.1%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.76%)
KOSM 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.27%)
MLCF 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.51%)
OGDC 122.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-1.72%)
PAEL 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.26%)
PIAA 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.63%)
PIBTL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.32%)
PPL 107.37 Increased By ▲ 6.37 (6.31%)
PRL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.44%)
PTC 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.95%)
SEARL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.11%)
SNGP 65.19 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (7.75%)
SSGC 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (8.96%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.81%)
TPLP 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
TRG 71.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.08%)
UNITY 19.69 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.01%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.07%)
BR100 6,334 Increased By 102.4 (1.64%)
BR30 21,720 Increased By 364 (1.7%)
KSE100 62,154 Increased By 926.9 (1.51%)
KSE30 20,955 Increased By 269.6 (1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil holds firm on OPEC demand forecast and U.S. fuel stocks

Reuters Published February 14, 2024 Updated February 14, 2024 08:54pm

LONDON: Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, holding on to Tuesday’s gains on a robust demand growth forecast from OPEC and a sharp decline in U.S. fuel stocks.

Brent crude futures were up 34 cents, or 0.41%, to $83.11 a barrel at 1519 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 31 cents, or 0.4%, at $78.18.

Geopolitical factors were also partly responsible for gains of about 1% on Tuesday, with diplomatic deadlocks in the Middle East and Russia-Ukraine conflicts offsetting expectations of a deferred start to interest rate cuts in the United States.

“Currently events around Israel and Gaza, together with Ukraine’s war against Russia, weighs more on sentiment than disappointing U.S. inflation data,” said PVM analyst Tamas Varga.

Oil prices rise on ME tensions

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said on Wednesday that the U.S. Federal Reserve’s path to 2% inflation would still be on track even if price increases run above expectation in coming months, adding that the central bank should be wary of waiting too long before cutting rates.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in its monthly report on Tuesday that global oil demand will rise by 2.25 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024 and by 1.85 million bpd in 2025. Both forecasts were unchanged from last month.

In other OPEC news, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani held a meeting with Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, in which he highlighted the importance of coordination between the two countries to maintain stability in oil markets.

Kazakhstan, meanwhile, said it will compensate for its oil overproduction in January in the coming four months to meet its commitment to OPEC+ production cuts.

U.S. gasoline and distillate fuel stockpiles plunged by 7.23 million barrels and 4.02 million barrels respectively in the week to Feb. 9, according to data from the American Petroleum Institute, both much larger declines than analysts expected.

At the same time, U.S. crude oil inventories rose by a much larger than expected 8.52 million barrels as refinery downtime cuts both crude consumption and fuel production.

Official inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration is due at 1530 GMT.

Yuan OPEC Australian Dollar Oil prices Brent crude US Energy Information Administration Australian and New Zealand dollars US crude oil WTI crude oil American Petroleum Institute

Comments

200 characters

Oil holds firm on OPEC demand forecast and U.S. fuel stocks

Bulls hail ‘progress on govt formation’, KSE-100 up over 1.5%

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Maulana Fazlur Rehman rejects election results, refuses to join govt

Nawaz Sharif has not quit politics, will lead his govts in Centre, Punjab: Maryam

APTMA urges govt to end unproductive cross-subsidies

Macron tells Netanyahu Gaza operations must ‘cease’, death toll ‘intolerable’

HUBCO’s earnings up 17% in 2QFY24

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,500 in Pakistan

PCB releases PSL 9 anthem featuring Ali Zafar, Aima Baig

Read more stories