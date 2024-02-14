BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from February 13, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- PML-N fields Shehbaz as PM candidate, Maryam as Punjab CM
- Allied Bank’s profit jumps 95% in 2023
- Zardari calls for ‘reconciliation’ as PML-N, IPP, PPP, MQM and PML-Q join forces to form govt
- Will sit in opposition if independents form govt: Shehbaz Sharif
- MSCI adds 19 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, 3 to Frontier Markets Indexes
- PTI announces alliance with Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen in centre, Punjab
- UN chief closely monitoring post-elections situation in Pakistan
- Establishment of EPZ on PSM land by federal govt: Sindh govt concurs with SIFC
