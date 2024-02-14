AIRLINK 57.85 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.5%)
BOP 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.9%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.07%)
DFML 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.96%)
DGKC 68.48 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.67%)
FCCL 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.02%)
FFBL 27.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.61%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.91%)
GGL 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 111.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
HUBC 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.75%)
KEL 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.6%)
KOSM 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.39%)
MLCF 38.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.38%)
OGDC 122.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
PAEL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.62%)
PIAA 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.17%)
PIBTL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.14%)
PPL 105.75 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (4.7%)
PRL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.83%)
PTC 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.69%)
SEARL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.26%)
SNGP 63.26 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (4.56%)
SSGC 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.81%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.96%)
TPLP 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.79%)
TRG 70.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.08%)
UNITY 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.07%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.07%)
BR100 6,340 Increased By 108.3 (1.74%)
BR30 21,830 Increased By 474.2 (2.22%)
KSE100 62,197 Increased By 970.2 (1.58%)
KSE30 20,992 Increased By 306.4 (1.48%)
  • Important updates from February 13, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 14 Feb, 2024 08:32am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PML-N fields Shehbaz as PM candidate, Maryam as Punjab CM

Read here for details.

  • Allied Bank’s profit jumps 95% in 2023

Read here for details.

  • Zardari calls for ‘reconciliation’ as PML-N, IPP, PPP, MQM and PML-Q join forces to form govt

Read here for details.

  • Will sit in opposition if independents form govt: Shehbaz Sharif

Read here for details.

  • MSCI adds 19 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, 3 to Frontier Markets Indexes

Read here for details.

  • PTI announces alliance with Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen in centre, Punjab

Read here for details.

  • UN chief closely monitoring post-elections situation in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Establishment of EPZ on PSM land by federal govt: Sindh govt concurs with SIFC

Read here for details.

