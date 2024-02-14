Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PML-N fields Shehbaz as PM candidate, Maryam as Punjab CM

Allied Bank’s profit jumps 95% in 2023

Zardari calls for ‘reconciliation’ as PML-N, IPP, PPP, MQM and PML-Q join forces to form govt

Will sit in opposition if independents form govt: Shehbaz Sharif

MSCI adds 19 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, 3 to Frontier Markets Indexes

PTI announces alliance with Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen in centre, Punjab

UN chief closely monitoring post-elections situation in Pakistan

Establishment of EPZ on PSM land by federal govt: Sindh govt concurs with SIFC

