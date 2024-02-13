UN chief closely monitoring post-elections situation in Pakistan

The United Nations (UN) has said that it is closely following and monitoring the situation in Pakistan after the recently held general elections.

UN chief Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said this in a media briefing.

“He calls for the resolving of all issues and disputes through the established legal frameworks and for human rights and the rule of law to be fully respected in the interest of the people of Pakistan.

What’s next in election deadlock?

The Secretary-General urges the authorities, political leaders to maintain a calm atmosphere and to reject and refrain from all forms of violence and avoid any actions that could increase or enflame tensions,“ the spokesperson concluded.

His statement comes after Pakistan held it general elections on February 8 which were marred by allegations of rigging, irregularities and suspension of mobile phone services.

Moreover, the Election Commission of Pakistan also released the poll results later than promised.