AIRLINK 56.44 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.97%)
BOP 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.12%)
DGKC 66.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.27%)
FCCL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.88%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.98%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
GGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
HBL 110.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.2%)
HUBC 115.20 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.28%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.07%)
KOSM 3.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.74 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.69%)
OGDC 124.14 Decreased By ▼ -10.06 (-7.5%)
PAEL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.67%)
PIAA 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
PPL 101.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.02 (-6.5%)
PRL 25.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.54%)
PTC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.95%)
SEARL 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.45%)
SNGP 60.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.58%)
SSGC 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.96%)
TELE 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
TPLP 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 69.75 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.12%)
UNITY 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.25%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 6,233 Increased By 7.4 (0.12%)
BR30 21,351 Decreased By -251 (-1.16%)
KSE100 61,227 Increased By 161.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 20,685 Increased By 47.6 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

UN chief closely monitoring post-elections situation in Pakistan

  • Urges political leaders to maintain calm atmosphere and refrain from violence
BR Web Desk Published 13 Feb, 2024 01:32pm

The United Nations (UN) has said that it is closely following and monitoring the situation in Pakistan after the recently held general elections.

UN chief Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said this in a media briefing.

“He calls for the resolving of all issues and disputes through the established legal frameworks and for human rights and the rule of law to be fully respected in the interest of the people of Pakistan.

What’s next in election deadlock?

The Secretary-General urges the authorities, political leaders to maintain a calm atmosphere and to reject and refrain from all forms of violence and avoid any actions that could increase or enflame tensions,“ the spokesperson concluded.

His statement comes after Pakistan held it general elections on February 8 which were marred by allegations of rigging, irregularities and suspension of mobile phone services.

Moreover, the Election Commission of Pakistan also released the poll results later than promised.

Pakistan Antonio Guterres General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters
KU Feb 13, 2024 02:24pm
Even as the UN is monitoring post-elections situation, vote tempering is in full swing behind closed doors, the rigged results will eventually be blessed by our courts, tragic state of affairs.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Johnny Walker Feb 13, 2024 03:14pm
Who cares what UN says. Toothless institution.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

UN chief closely monitoring post-elections situation in Pakistan

Will sit in opposition if independents form govt: Shehbaz Sharif

Intra-day update: rupee registers slight gain against US dollar

MSCI adds 19 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, 3 to Frontier Markets Indexes

IMF not onboard with energy ministry’s tariff rationalisation, circular debt management plans

Israel spy chief travels to Cairo for Gaza talks

Indian farmers to march to Delhi after talks with ministers fail

Allied Bank’s profit jumps 95% in 2023

Oil prices drift up with focus on Middle East

Bitcoin breaks $50,000 for first time since 2021

Read more stories