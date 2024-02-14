AIRLINK 56.83 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.66%)
IK warns against any ‘misadventure’

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 14 Feb, 2024 02:34am

ISLAMABAD: The jailed former prime minister and founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday warned that any misadventure to form a government with ‘stolen votes’ will push the country’s economy further into a downward spiral.

In a message sent through his family from the Adiala jail, he said that the people of Pakistan have clearly pronounced their verdict; there is a dire need for democracy and fairness in the country’s elections.

“I warn against the misadventure of forming a government with stolen votes. Such daylight robbery will not only be disrespect to the citizens but will also push the country’s economy further into a downward spiral,” he maintained.

He also expressed his gratitude to the people of Pakistan for entrusting ‘PTI with a resounding two-thirds majority’, adding it was heartening to see the massive turnout.

“The families voting together, including women and children— truly exemplified the essence of democracy. I would like to especially commend our social media for its relentless efforts to stay ahead of the curve,” he added.

He also lauded the role of the resilient polling agents who secured Form 45 in the face of harassment and threats.

Khan said that the party would never compromise on people’s will, and “I have categorically instructed my party against engaging with any political party that has robbed people's mandate, including PPP, PML-N, and MQM”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

