Alkhidmat Foundation, NDMA deliver 105 tons of relief goods for Gaza

Recorder Report Published 14 Feb, 2024 02:34am

LAHORE: Alkhidmat Foundation, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Pakistan Air Force (Shaheen Airport Services), continues its unwavering commitment to aiding the victims of Gaza.

The latest effort saw the successful delivery of 105 tons of relief goods to Egypt, destined for the displaced and affected Gazan families. This vital assistance underscores our commitment to providing ongoing support to those in need.

The relief materials have been transported from Karachi Airport to Al-Arish Airport in Egypt via special aircraft, with subsequent delivery to Gaza through the Rafah border crossing. Notable dignitaries including Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan H.E. Ahmed Rabie, President Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan Dr. Hafeezur Rehman, Vice President Aijazullah Khan, Manzar Alam from Alkhidmat Karachi, and officials from NDMA graced the ceremony with their presence commemorating this significant milestone.

While speaking at the moment, Dr. Hafeezur Rehman, President Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, highlighted that the sixth shipment, made possible with the support of Alkhidmat Foundation, NDMA, and Pakistan Air Force (Shaheen Airport Services), includes 45 tons of prepared food, 30 tons of tents, 25 tons of medicine, and 5 tons of blankets. He emphasized the unwavering solidarity of the government and people of Pakistan with the Palestinian brothers and sisters during this hour of crisis, affirming continued support.

Dr. Hafeezur Rehman reaffirmed Alkhidmat's dedication to further aid initiatives, announcing plans to dispatch an additional 400 tons of relief goods to Gaza via sea transport, with the invaluable support of the Pakistan Navy.

The Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan expressed heartfelt appreciation for the ongoing relief activities undertaken by the people of Pakistan through Alkhidmat Foundation. Alkhidmat Foundation remains committed to its humanitarian mission, striving to alleviate suffering and bring hope to those in needs, wherever they may be.

