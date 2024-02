KARACHI: Traders on Tuesday said that the local market remained stable with both gold and silver prices holding steady for yet another day.

Gold maintained its value at Rs 214,300 per tola and Rs 183,728 per 10 grams for the second consecutive day.

Silver prices were also unmoved, selling for Rs2600 per tola and Rs2229.08 per 10 grams. The global silver price was quoted as $22.86 per ounce, traders said.

