Print 2024-02-14

SECP to launch new online portal tomorrow: Corporate sector directed to ensure smooth transition to new system

Sohail Sarfraz Published 14 Feb, 2024 02:34am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has directed the corporate sector to ensure a smooth transition from old system of return filing/electronic services to the new system.

In this regard, the SECP has issued instructions to the companies here on Tuesday.

The SECP officials told media at the SECP Headquarters on Tuesday that the SECP is excited to announce the upcoming transition from SECP’s current online filing system, “eServices”, to a more sophisticated and user-friendly online portal called “eZfile”. This upgraded portal is designed to facilitate seamless access to services and filings with the SECP. “eZfile” will be accessible to the public from February 15, 2024.

About the transition to new system, the SECP officials said to ensure a smooth transition, we request our valued users to finalize all pending tasks in the existing “eServices” system before the transition. Additionally, we urge you to address any discrepancies in submitted returns with the relevant Company Registration Offices.

The officials highlighted that after the launch of “eZfile”, the SECP will release updated versions of the statutory forms specified under the “The Companies Regulations, 2024,” exclusively accessible through the new platform.

The officials added that the SECP anticipated potential disruptions during the initial launch phase and hence, appreciate companies cooperation during this transition period. For any queries, please contact us at [email protected] or through WhatsApp at 0306-9365625.

