AIRLINK 56.83 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.66%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DFML 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
DGKC 66.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.65%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.98%)
FFL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.76%)
HBL 110.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.2%)
HUBC 114.90 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.02%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.12%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.5%)
OGDC 124.18 Decreased By ▼ -10.02 (-7.47%)
PAEL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.88%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
PPL 101.27 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-6.25%)
PRL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.31%)
PTC 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.56%)
SEARL 46.86 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
SNGP 60.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
TPLP 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TRG 69.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 6,232 Increased By 6.2 (0.1%)
BR30 21,356 Decreased By -245.9 (-1.14%)
KSE100 61,227 Increased By 161.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 20,685 Increased By 47.6 (0.23%)
UK stocks close down

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2024 02:34am

LONDON: The main UK stock indexes suffered sharp falls on Tuesday after hotter-than-expected US inflation numbers and domestic wages data prompted investors to scale back expectations of early interest rate cuts this year.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed down 0.8%, its biggest one-day selloff in almost a month.

Britain’s rate-sensitive homebuilders tumbled 4.0% and REITs fell 2.4%, leading losses among the FTSE 350 subsectors.

US and European government bond yields surged after a report showed consumer inflation stayed elevated last month, smashing market expectations of imminent interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Data earlier showed British wage growth slowed by less than forecast in the three months to the end of 2023, pushing investors to price in the first quarter-point rate cut from the Bank of England no sooner than June.

All eyes will be on the UK inflation numbers on Wednesday.

“The range of outcomes is wider than usual due to weight changes but tomorrow’s number could end the recent run of downside surprises at say 4.1% versus 4%, mainly due to base effects,” said Kevin Boscher, chief investment officer at Ravenscroft.

