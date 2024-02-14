KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 19.065 billion and the number of lots traded was 20,258.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 7.011 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.936 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.257 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.155 billion), Silver (PKR 1.900 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.540 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 338.731 million), Palladium (PKR 272.716 million), DJ (PKR 249,544 million), SP 500 (PKR 135.425 million), Japan Equity (PKR 125.470 million), Brent (PKR 74.953 million) and Copper (PKR 67.097 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 5 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 6.337 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024