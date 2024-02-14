AIRLINK 56.83 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.66%)
Markets Print 2024-02-14

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 14 Feb, 2024 02:34am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday, (February 13, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 12-02-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        21,000        235        21,235        20,735       +500/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           22,506        252        22,785        22,222       +536/-
===========================================================================

