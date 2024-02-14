AIRLINK 56.83 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.66%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DFML 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
DGKC 66.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.65%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.98%)
FFL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.76%)
HBL 110.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.2%)
HUBC 114.90 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.02%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.12%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.5%)
OGDC 124.18 Decreased By ▼ -10.02 (-7.47%)
PAEL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.88%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
PPL 101.27 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-6.25%)
PRL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.31%)
PTC 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.56%)
SEARL 46.86 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
SNGP 60.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
TPLP 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TRG 69.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 6,232 Increased By 6.2 (0.1%)
BR30 21,356 Decreased By -245.9 (-1.14%)
KSE100 61,227 Increased By 161.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 20,685 Increased By 47.6 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-14

DRAP orders confiscation of contaminated propylene glycol

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 14 Feb, 2024 02:34am

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP),Tuesday, directed the regulatory field force to confiscate contaminated Propylne Glycol (Batch # 1P03-202308194) allegedly produced by M/s Shinghwa Amperex Technology (Dongying) China and advised Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry to stop using the raw material imported under the batch owing to serious health risks.

In an advisory issued here, the DRAP also directed the therapeutic goods industry, manufacturers of oral liquid preparations, and healthcare professionals to remain alert of the products manufactured by the above imported raw material batch.

Explaining the risk statement, the authority said that di-ethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG) contaminated propylene glycol (PG) when used in oral liquid preparations can lead to serious health risks. When ingested, EG and DEG are converted into toxic metabolites that can affect the central nervous system and heart.

Moreover, it can also cause kidney damage which may lead to fatal consequences.

The regulatory field force has been directed to take necessary action on above mentioned contaminated batch of PG and is investigating the entire supply chain of this batch. The therapeutic goods manufacturer has been instructed to recall any finished products that were manufactured using the same lot of propylene glycol. The regulatory field force has also been instructed to seize all oral preparations that were made using the same batch of propylene glycol if found in the market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

DRAP propylene glycol

Comments

200 characters

DRAP orders confiscation of contaminated propylene glycol

PIA, Discos’ sell-off plans: Fawad may be requested to continue as minister

ECC may approve increase in gas prices today

MSCI Main Frontier Market Index: Three additions notified for Pakistan

Cat-III projects: PPIB asks KE to submit investment plan for Nepra’s nod

ECC approves Rs7.492bn Ramazan package

IK nominates Gandapur for KP CM’s slot

PTI says will form govts at Centre, in KP, Punjab

PDM 2.0 coalition govt in the offing?

Senate panel to consider Deposit Protection Corp bill today

Diesel price likely to soar

Read more stories