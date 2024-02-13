Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan’s new film set to debut on Prime Video

Actor Sara Ali Khan – Saif Ali Khan’s daughter – will play the lead in the new film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ set to debut on Amazon Prime Video on March 21, reported Variety on Monday.

The film revolves around an underground radio station led by a courageous young woman (played by Sara), that changed the course of India’s freedom struggle in 1942.

The film was produced by veteran filmmaker Karan Johar and the rest of the cast also includes Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma along with a guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi.

“For decades radio has thrived as a medium to inform, engage and entertain the masses, playing a crucial role in encouraging discourse, Johar was quoted as saying by Variety.

“‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ pays homage to the significant role radio played in uniting the country and fueling the fire in every Indian’s heart, further emboldening the Quit India Movement,” he added.

‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ streams worldwide on Prime Video from March 21.