AIRLINK 56.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.79%)
BOP 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.86%)
DFML 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.08%)
DGKC 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.72%)
FCCL 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.02%)
FFBL 26.97 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.6%)
FFL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.45%)
HBL 107.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUBC 113.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.42%)
KOSM 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.94%)
MLCF 37.19 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.2%)
OGDC 124.14 Decreased By ▼ -10.06 (-7.5%)
PAEL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.7%)
PIAA 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
PIBTL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PPL 100.75 Decreased By ▼ -7.27 (-6.73%)
PRL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.77%)
PTC 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
SEARL 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.02%)
SNGP 59.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-4.03%)
SSGC 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.06%)
TELE 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
TPLP 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
TRG 71.21 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (4.26%)
UNITY 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 6,178 Decreased By -47.1 (-0.76%)
BR30 21,148 Decreased By -453.3 (-2.1%)
KSE100 60,786 Decreased By -279.4 (-0.46%)
KSE30 20,522 Decreased By -115.1 (-0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese futures advance on buoyant Nikkei, softer yen

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2024 10:25am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rose on Tuesday, lifted by a strong Nikkei performance and a weaker yen, although cautious trading ahead of upcoming U.S. inflation data capped gains.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for July delivery was up 0.5 yen, or 0.18%, at 278.5 yen ($1.86) per kg, as of 0200 GMT.

The contract dropped 1.66% last week.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average opened 0.95% higher and rose 2% during the session, hitting its highest since February 1990.

The dollar flirted with the psychological threshold of 150 yen on Tuesday and held steady ahead of a key reading on the U.S. inflation due later in the day.

The yen has tumbled more than 5% against the dollar year-to-date.

A weaker yen lifted Japanese equities and boosted investor sentiment in the rubber market as it made yen-denominated assets more affordable for overseas buyers.

Japan rubber futures climb on weaker yen

Japanese wholesale prices rose 0.2% in the year to January, according to Bank of Japan data on Tuesday.

The U.S. January consumer price index report is due Tuesday, while the producer prices report is due later in the week. Investors are also eager to see Thursday’s U.S. retail sales report for January.

Tyre maker Michelin on Monday reported record results, but remained cautious for the new fiscal year, citing an “uncertain” market environment.

Chinese banks extended 4.92 trillion yuan ($684.01 billion) in new yuan loans in January, up sharply from December and beating analysts’ expectations as policymakers try to shore up the sputtering economy.

Mainland China’s financial markets were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday and will resume on Monday, Feb. 19, leading to a subdued trade in Asia.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for March delivery last traded at 152.20 U.S. cents per kg, up 0.33%.

rubber Japanese rubber Japan rubber rubber market

Comments

200 characters

Japanese futures advance on buoyant Nikkei, softer yen

PSX bleeds again after IMF disapproval, KSE-100 falls below 60k before recovery

IMF not onboard with energy ministry’s tariff rationalisation, circular debt management plans

Intra-day update: rupee registers slight gain against US dollar

MSCI adds 19 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, 3 to Frontier Markets Indexes

SOEs Act, 2023: Body formed to look into legal status of govt entities

‘Right people’ will take appropriate economic decisions: Pasha

Spot LNG: PD shares price forecast with gas utilities, NTDC and CPPA-G

Political uncertainty persists

PML-N, PPP wrangle over premiership

PSMC shareholders resolve to authorise SMC Japan to repurchase stakes

Read more stories