AIRLINK 55.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-6.87%)
BOP 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.91%)
DFML 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.36%)
DGKC 66.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.29 (-6.05%)
FCCL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.73%)
FFBL 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.02%)
FFL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-10.14%)
GGL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
HBL 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.89%)
HUBC 113.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-2.6%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.59%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-9.66%)
KOSM 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.35%)
MLCF 36.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.56%)
OGDC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -11.50 (-7.89%)
PAEL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-6.91%)
PIAA 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-9.8%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-9.9%)
PPL 108.02 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-7.64%)
PRL 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-7.58%)
PTC 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.95%)
SEARL 46.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-7.49%)
SNGP 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-6.82%)
SSGC 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.24%)
TELE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.67%)
TPLP 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.39%)
TRG 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-3.16%)
UNITY 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-7.05%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.92%)
BR100 6,226 Decreased By -220.2 (-3.42%)
BR30 21,602 Decreased By -1144.2 (-5.03%)
KSE100 61,065 Decreased By -1878.4 (-2.98%)
KSE30 20,638 Decreased By -650.7 (-3.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-13

Shehbaz, not Nawaz, will be PML-N’s candidate for premiership: Asif

NNI Published 13 Feb, 2024 05:59am

LAHORE: Signs of formation of a coalition government at the federal level have emerged, as indicated by senior PML-N leader Khawaja Asif.

In an exclusive interview with a private television channel, Khawaja Asif has also disclosed that Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), will not be the party’s prime ministerial candidate. Instead, Shahbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif’s brother, is set to be the PML-N’s candidate for the prime ministership.

Furthermore, Asif revealed that the coalition government will collectively decide on the name of the prime minister. This implies that various political parties involved in the coalition will have a say in determining the country’s leadership. Additionally, if the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) proposes a candidate for PM’s slot, the alliance will also consider that.

The former minister expressed confidence that the coalition government will emerge within a couple of days, signalling progress towards a consensus among the participating political parties.

However, he noted that the name of Ishaq Dar for the finance minister position has not yet been finalized. Like the prime ministerial candidate, the finance minister’s appointment will also be subject to the decision of the coalition alliance.

Regarding the Punjab chief minister, Asif indicated that while the name is almost finalized, he refrained from disclosing further details, suggesting ongoing deliberations within the coalition.

However, a few hours later, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb claimed that the former defence minister’s statement had been presented out of context, claiming that the name of the party’s prime ministerial candidate had not been decided yet.

“The name will be decided unanimously as a result of coalition and political consultation. No final decision has been taken in this regard yet,” she stressed.

The former minister also said that discussions and contacts were underway, after completion of which the nation will be taken into confidence through the media.

Nawaz Sharif PMLN Shahbaz Sharif Khawaja Asif coalition government PMLN candidates General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

Shehbaz, not Nawaz, will be PML-N’s candidate for premiership: Asif

SOEs Act, 2023: Body formed to look into legal status of govt entities

‘Right people’ will take appropriate economic decisions: Pasha

H1 debt stocks jump 7.14pc to Rs65.188trn YoY

Proposed IRSA Act amendments: Ministers take opposite positions on CCI’s role

Spot LNG: PD shares price forecast with gas utilities, NTDC and CPPA-G

Political uncertainty persists

Cellular network coverage: ECP attributes poll result delays to suspension

PML-N, PPP wrangle over premiership

Judgement barring SJC: Govt’s intra-court appeal maintainable, rules apex court

PSMC shareholders resolve to authorise SMC Japan to repurchase stakes

Read more stories