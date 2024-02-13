All parties should work together for economic stability

KARACHI: Petroleum and CNG industry leader, member of UBG Core Committee, Malik Khuda Bakhsh has urged all political parties to work together for the country political, economic stability and development and give priority to the supremacy of the Parliament.

He said that in the current weak economic situation, the discussion with the IMF is important for Pakistan, while the situation of Pakistan's external debt is uncertain.

On the other hand, Pakistan has to make many payments in the next six months and if political stability remains in the country, the interest rate in Pakistan may decrease in the next 9 to 12 months.

Malik further said that despite the incidents of terrorism, the general election was successfully held.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024