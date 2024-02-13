AIRLINK 55.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-6.87%)
BOP 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.91%)
DFML 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.36%)
DGKC 66.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.29 (-6.05%)
FCCL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.73%)
FFBL 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.02%)
FFL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-10.14%)
GGL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
HBL 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.89%)
HUBC 113.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-2.6%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.59%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-9.66%)
KOSM 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.35%)
MLCF 36.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.56%)
OGDC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -11.50 (-7.89%)
PAEL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-6.91%)
PIAA 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-9.8%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-9.9%)
PPL 108.02 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-7.64%)
PRL 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-7.58%)
PTC 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.95%)
SEARL 46.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-7.49%)
SNGP 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-6.82%)
SSGC 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.24%)
TELE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.67%)
TPLP 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.39%)
TRG 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-3.16%)
UNITY 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-7.05%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.92%)
BR100 6,226 Decreased By -220.2 (-3.42%)
BR30 21,602 Decreased By -1144.2 (-5.03%)
KSE100 61,065 Decreased By -1878.4 (-2.98%)
KSE30 20,638 Decreased By -650.7 (-3.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-13

All parties should work together for economic stability

Recorder Report Published 13 Feb, 2024 05:59am

KARACHI: Petroleum and CNG industry leader, member of UBG Core Committee, Malik Khuda Bakhsh has urged all political parties to work together for the country political, economic stability and development and give priority to the supremacy of the Parliament.

He said that in the current weak economic situation, the discussion with the IMF is important for Pakistan, while the situation of Pakistan's external debt is uncertain.

On the other hand, Pakistan has to make many payments in the next six months and if political stability remains in the country, the interest rate in Pakistan may decrease in the next 9 to 12 months.

Malik further said that despite the incidents of terrorism, the general election was successfully held.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy elections parliament UBG debts economic stability Economic distress General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

All parties should work together for economic stability

SOEs Act, 2023: Body formed to look into legal status of govt entities

‘Right people’ will take appropriate economic decisions: Pasha

H1 debt stocks jump 7.14pc to Rs65.188trn YoY

Proposed IRSA Act amendments: Ministers take opposite positions on CCI’s role

Spot LNG: PD shares price forecast with gas utilities, NTDC and CPPA-G

Political uncertainty persists

Cellular network coverage: ECP attributes poll result delays to suspension

PML-N, PPP wrangle over premiership

Judgement barring SJC: Govt’s intra-court appeal maintainable, rules apex court

PSMC shareholders resolve to authorise SMC Japan to repurchase stakes

Read more stories