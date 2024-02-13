KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (February 12, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ 279.19 281.19 JPY 1.84 1.88
EURO 299.73 302.58 AED 76.18 76.85
GBP 351.48 354.65 SAR 74.23 74.90
INTERDANK 279.20 279.90
=========================================================================
