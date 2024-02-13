AIRLINK 55.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-6.87%)
BOP 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.91%)
DFML 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.36%)
DGKC 66.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.29 (-6.05%)
FCCL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.73%)
FFBL 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.02%)
FFL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-10.14%)
GGL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
HBL 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.89%)
HUBC 113.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-2.6%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.59%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-9.66%)
KOSM 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.35%)
MLCF 36.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.56%)
OGDC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -11.50 (-7.89%)
PAEL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-6.91%)
PIAA 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-9.8%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-9.9%)
PPL 108.02 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-7.64%)
PRL 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-7.58%)
PTC 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.95%)
SEARL 46.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-7.49%)
SNGP 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-6.82%)
SSGC 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.24%)
TELE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.67%)
TPLP 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.39%)
TRG 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-3.16%)
UNITY 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-7.05%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.92%)
BR100 6,226 Decreased By -220.2 (-3.42%)
BR30 21,602 Decreased By -1144.2 (-5.03%)
KSE100 61,065 Decreased By -1878.4 (-2.98%)
KSE30 20,638 Decreased By -650.7 (-3.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

White House presses Israel to work toward pause in Gaza war

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2024 12:11am

WASHINGTON: The White House on Monday pressed Israel to work toward a pause in the Gaza conflict to win freedom for more hostages held by Hamas and rapidly increase the flow of humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians.

John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, told reporters that some progress had been made in negotiations toward a humanitarian pause but that more work remained to be done.

“We continue to support an extended humanitarian pause,” Kirby said.

Blinken pursues Gaza truce as Israel presses onslaught

He spoke a day after U.S. President Joe Biden spoke by phone to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and told him a military operation in Rafah “should not proceed” without a plan to protect civilians there.

Kirby welcomed news that the Israeli military had freed two hostages during a raid by special forces in Gaza’s southern Rafah neighborhood.

He said there can be no end to the Gaza crisis until Hamas releases all hostages.

Benjamin Netanyahu White House Gaza Palestinians John Kirby Israel and Hamas Gaza war

Comments

200 characters

White House presses Israel to work toward pause in Gaza war

Market shrugs off energy ministry’s post, KSE-100 loses nearly 3%

Pakistan’s remittances clock in at $2.4bn in January, up 26% YoY

Rupee closes marginally lower against US dollar

Pakistan ‘is bankrupt’ and ‘sinking deeper every year’: Atif Mian

PTI delegation meets President Alvi to discuss suspected ‘election irregularities’

Delay in election results do not mean rigging: PM Kakar

GDA not to take oath on 2 provincial seats won in Feb 8 elections: Pir Pagara

Siraj-ul-Haq resigns from JI leadership

Jahangir Khan Tareen resigns from IPP leadership, quits ‘politics altogether’

JI’s Hafiz Naeem vacates Sindh Assembly seat over alleged rigging

Read more stories