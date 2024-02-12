AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
BOP 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.48%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.71%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.93%)
DGKC 70.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-4.54%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.39%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.23%)
FFL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.44%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.23%)
HBL 110.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.02%)
HUBC 115.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.1%)
KOSM 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.06%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.39%)
OGDC 145.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.85%)
PAEL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-5.38%)
PIAA 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-5.55%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
PPL 116.78 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-3.77%)
PRL 28.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.84%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-4.42%)
SNGP 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-5.16%)
SSGC 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.15%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.31%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.08%)
TRG 70.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-4.64%)
UNITY 20.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.88%)
BR100 6,446 Decreased By -155.4 (-2.35%)
BR30 22,746 Decreased By -735.1 (-3.13%)
KSE100 62,944 Decreased By -1200.1 (-1.87%)
KSE30 21,288 Decreased By -423.4 (-1.95%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-02-12

Abu Dhabi Dialogue brings under focus issues pertaining to labour mobility, women’s jobs: envoy

APP Published 12 Feb, 2024 06:25am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Sunday while highlighting the role of Abu Dubai Dialogue said that it was a unique event that brought 17 member states from the Gulf and Asia together with the core objective to address issues pertaining to labour mobility and women’s jobs.

He said that the platform had a key role in establishing the principle of protecting the rights of migrant workers which was the common responsibility of labour-sending and labour-receiving countries. The ambassador addressed the 7th Ministerial Consultation of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD) here in Abu Dhabi. Pakistan is the current chair of the ADD, a press release said.

The envoy stressed that the technology was changing demands for various skills and they needed to be innovative in meeting the labour demands. There was dire need for diversifying skill sets and engagement aimed at developing skills mobility partnerships.

He also lauded the efforts of ADD for focusing on women in green jobs and said that women could fill critical skills gaps in industries including renewable energy.

“Climate change and natural disasters including floods are the gravest challenges that have emphasized the significance of collective efforts to mitigate losses and build back better. The outcome of COP28 under the UAE’s presidency has reaffirmed the need to counter this challenge,” he added.

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi further said that migration and future of work, relationship between migration and climate change, and the health of migrants –complement more established Abu Dhabi Dialogue priorities, adding these required raising standards of recruitment, addressing mutual recognition and certification of skills, leveraging technology to enhance labour dispute settlement mechanisms, and strengthening inter-regional and international cooperation.

uae jobs Abu Dhabi Pakistan Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Abu Dhabi Dialogue women jobs

