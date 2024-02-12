AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
Nawaz-Shujaat meeting delayed till next week

NNI Published 12 Feb, 2024 06:26am

LAHORE: The meeting between Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has been postponed.

The Nawaz-Shujaat post-election meeting was scheduled to be held on Sunday in Lahore would now be taken place in Islamabad next week.

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shafay Hussain while confirming the development said that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain will leave for Islamabad on Monday. The meeting between Nawaz Sharif and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain will be held in Islamabad next week.

It is pertinent to mention here that the scheduled meeting between leaders of PML-N and PML-Q was aimed at developing consensus to form the federal and Punjab governments.

The PML-Q with three National Assembly and 10 Punjab Assembly seats possesses significant importance in formation of the governments in the centre as well as in the province.

Earlier in the day, the PML-N and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) agreed to continue talks on formation of government in the center.

According to sources, the MQM-P delegation comprises of Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Mustafa Kamal and Farooq Sattar met PML-N delegation. Sources said that both parties also agreed on continuing the consultation process and inviting other parties for the formation of federal government.

Sources claimed that a meeting that was expected to be held between PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has been postponed.

Nawaz Sharif PMLN Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain PMLQ General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 Nawaz Shujaat meeting

