IG Punjab praises DG Khan police’s performance

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar encouraged DG Khan Police team for excellent performance in fight with dangerous criminals while talking to them through a video call.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar appreciated the RPO DG Khan Captain Sajjad Hasan Khan (retd) and DPO Ahmad Mohiuddin for the excellent command of the operation and announced a reward of Rs 05 lakh for the police team who conducted the operation against the dangerous criminals.

IG Punjab received the details of the operation from the police team on video call and paid tribute to them for bravely fighting the dangerous criminals. IG Punjab paid special tribute to the courage and bravery of police martyr Shehryar who embraced martyrdom during the competition.

IG Punjab, while giving instructions to give immediate support to the family the martyr, said that department will provide all possible support to the family of the martyr. IG Punjab said that the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the lives and property of the citizens are pride of the department, department will always support them and will provide best possible welfare.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Police Punjab took notice of the incident in which 3 people were killed by firing in Sheikhupora. IGP asked RPO Sheikhupora for a report on the incident. IG Punjab directed DPO Sheikhupura to investigate every aspect of the incident and arrest the culprits as soon as possible. IG Punjab directed that justice should be ensured to the family members of the killed people on priority basis.

The financial assistance for police employees suffering from medical problems continues, in continuation of which IG Punjab issued another 1.3 million rupees for the medical expenses of police employees of various districts including Lahore.

According to the details, constable Mohsin Raza Shah, who suffered from paralysis, was given 02 lakh 45 thousand rupees for the purchase of an electric bed. ASI Raja Shahid Mehmood was given Rs 02 lakh for the treatment of his wife’s breast cancer. Driver Constable Muhammad Hanif’s wife and constable Ghazi Ijaz Ahmed was given 01 lakh rupees each for cancer and liver treatment respectively. Constable Ghulam Rasool and wife of ASI Asif Nadeem were given one lakh each for spinal cord and cancer treatment.

Sub-Inspector Zulfiqar Ali Awan and constable Muhammad Ramzan was given Rs. one hundred thousand each for medical expenses. Constable Qaiser Abbas Khan and Head Constable Saeed Ahmed were given Rs.01 lakh each for medical expenditures. Naib Qasid Shabbir Ahmed was given 70 thousand rupees for the treatment of his wife. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that every possible support for the health welfare of the force Will be provided to them.

