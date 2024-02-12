AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
SCF signs LoU with Sindh govt on training of 3,000 women cotton workers

Recorder Report Published 12 Feb, 2024 06:26am

HYDERABAD: Sindh Community Foundation has signed Letter of Understanding with Directorate of Literacy and Non Formal Education, Education and Literacy department Government of Sindh to train 3000 women cotton workers in Matiari and Sanghar districts.

Javed Hussain executive director Sindh Community Foundation has said in his statement that SCF is very much committed to narrowing the female literacy gaps improve literacy ration in rural areas of Sindh. The targets under the LOU will contribute in increasing the literacy status of women in the province. He further added the literacy and education plays very vital role in the human development as well nation’s development. The literacy will help women cotton workers for fair wages and decent working conditions.

Dr Aftab Sheikh Director, Directorate of Literacy appreciated the efforts for literacy programs in rural areas of Sindh, such joint efforts will upscale the female literacy ratio in the province. SCF was also awarded a shield of appreciation by The Directorate of Literacy and Non Formal Education for the efforts of women literacy in rural areas.

Additional director Manzoor Uqaili and Deputy Director Muhammad Waseem, Niaz Muhammad of SCF were present at the signing ceremony.

