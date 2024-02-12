Prices of essential food items in retail market remain high

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities, like live chicken/meat, vegetables, pulses, sugar, flour and others remained sky-high in the retail market, according to a survey conducted by business Recorder here on Sunday.

According to the survey, prices of live chicken remained high in the local market as available at Rs450/kg in the open market. Cow meat within bone was sold at Rs800-900 per kg and without bone at Rs1000 per kilo against the official fixed rate. Mutton beef was being sold at Rs1800-2000 and Rs2200 per kg.

Sugar was being sold at Rs150/kg in the retail market as no further decrease was witnessed in the wholesale market, the survey said.

Price flour remained high in the retail and wholesale market as a 20-kg sac of fine flour was available at Rs 2900 against the price of Rs 2700 while an 80-kg sac was being sold at Rs 13,200 against the price of Rs 13,000 against Rs 12,800 per 80-kg bag in the open market.

The survey noted ginger was available at Rs800-900 per kilo, while Chinese garlic was sold at Rs800 per kg and locally-produced garlic was available at Rs600 per kg. Onion price remained high as available at Rs250 per kg while tomatoes are being sold at Rs150 per kg.

The survey said peas was being sold at Rs250-300, capsicum at Rs200-250/kilo, ladyfinger Rs250/ kilo, and curry Rs60/ kg and, Kachalu Rs150-200/ kilo, turnip at Rs50/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/ kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs80/ kilo, Tinda Rs150/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs120/ kg. Arvi was available at Rs150/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs100-120/kg, green chilly at Rs150/kg, cabbage at Rs150/kg, capsicum at Rs200/- per kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs80-100/- per kg while white colored potatoes are sold at Rs70/- per kg in the retail market.

Prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market. Good quality (sela) was available at Rs320kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs300/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs160/kg and Rs180-200/ kg.

Dal mash was available at Rs480/kg, dal masoor at Rs300 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs240/kg, dhoti dal at Rs280/kg, dal Channa at Rs280/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs260/kg, red bean at Rs560 per kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, red bean from Rs450/kg, big-size white Channa at Rs450 /kg, small-size white channa from Rs400/kg.

Prices of flour have increased in the wholesale and retail markets.

On the other hand, prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pumpers and others also remained sky-rocketed in the local market.

The prices of the fruits, apples reached Rs350/kg, persimmon Rs150/kg and banana 100/dozen, guava Rs200/kg, grapes at Rs250-300 per kg.

Prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added. Prices of dry-milk, milk powder and baby milk, pampers and other baby items further increased in the retail market.

