45th Anniversary of Islamic Revolution in IRAN: Message from Hassan Nourian, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Karachi

The Iranian nation is observing the 45th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution which is considered the most significant Revolution in the contemporary arena.

As a result, those colonialist powers that cut off the natural resources, particularly the crude oil of Iran, and began to impose hardships in various formulas like embargoes, sanctions, wars, supporting separatists and terrorist groups, and additional seditions to preclude the prosperity of this revolution.

Despite all these impediments and hindrances that were created by the ill-wishers, this new Islamic government was flourishing quickly and became an outstanding political regime for its independent foreign policy, self-confidence, Invincibility, and negation of the dominance of the superpowers.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, with its remarkable geographical situation & having 15 neighbouring countries, is considered a hub of vital logistical corridors, enormous resources of manpower, natural resources, natural gas and crude oil, brilliant tourism attractions, and numerous other privileges.

The current president of Iran H.E Ebrahim Raeisi, declared “Neighbours First” as his foreign policy’s priority during his oath-taking ceremony at the parliament, in which, Pakistan has an exclusive role in this atmosphere.

Iran and Pakistan as the two brotherly, Islamic countries are eager to join hands to fight against terrorism and bolster their political, economic, and cultural relations.

The exchange of high-profile delegations and remarkable growth in their commercial ties are some of their initiatives to bring peace, prosperity, growth, and development to both parties.

In the recent visit of the Iranian Foreign minister to Islamabad which was held on 29th January 2024, he announced the forthcoming visit of the Iranian president to Pakistan for official negotiations, pertinent to deepening and strengthening the bilateral relationship.

Nowadays both countries are engaged in holding general elections (the 8th of February in Pakistan & 1st of March in Iran) and soon after these democratic practices, both sides will definitely commence their new chapters of cooperation.

In the end, in my capacity as the representative and envoy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Karachi and Sindh, I express my commitment to utilizing all the possibilities to make stronger people-to-people connections.

In addition, I am sincerely grateful to the government of Pakistan and the state of Sindh, the business community, the media persons and journalists, and the religious scholars for all their support in improving our comprehensive relations.

Pakistan - Iran Zindabad

45 Years of Progress

1979-2024

Over the past forty-five years, the Islamic Republic of Iran has achieved significant progress in various fields. The revolution has guaranteed Iran's independence and paved the way for scientific advancement.

The momentous Islamic Revolution of Iran, guided by Imam Khomeini and propelled by a widespread popular uprising against both internal oppression and external intervention, ushered in an era of independence, liberty, and a transformative trajectory towards shaping an ovel Islamic civilization. The 1979 Revolution in Iran marked the dawn of a new epoch, centering people as the pivotal force driving change and advancement.

Developments in Trades and Industries

“If the Islamic Revolution hadn’t taken place, Iran would have been much more advanced, at least in terms of industry.” This is a statement, which the world’s mainstream media outlets insist on. However, aside from the media’s politically charged viewpoint regarding Iran and subjects related to it, do the statistics and studies show Iran to be a desperate, stagnant country in industrial fields after the Islamic Revolution? To find the answer to this question, the following text is a documented report about the situation of industry in Iran before and after the Islamic Revolution. It is worth noting that the data used in this report comes from the research work of international organizations.

Ayatollah Khamenei

General Overview of Iran’s Developments in Industry:

Following the Islamic Revolution, Iran's steel production surged by an impressive 19-fold, propelling the country to the 10th position globally. The cement industry also experienced remarkable growth, with a 25-fold increase in production and an 11-fold increase in capacity, positioning Iran as the 11th largest producer worldwide. Additionally, Iran's aluminum production soared by 17-fold, securing the country's place as the 21st largest aluminum producer globally. The copper sector witnessed a substantial 35-fold increase in production, elevating Iran to the 13th rank globally. Notably, Iran not only boasts the world's lowest electricity prices but has also significantly boosted its electricity production by a staggering 2300 GW/H, placing the country at the 16th spot on the global electricity production scale.

Iran’s Energy Industry:

Iran's Energy Industry stands as a global powerhouse, ranking third in natural gas production, eighth in crude oil output, and second in proven gas reserves on the world stage.

Value Added by Industry as Percent of GDP

The importance of industry in the economy of Iran and other countries is measured as the value added of the industrial sector as percent of GDP. Industry includes mining, manufacturing, construction, electricity, water, and gas. Value added is the net output of a sector after adding up all outputs and subtracting intermediate inputs. It is calculated without making deductions for depreciation of fabricated assets or depletion and degradation of natural resources. The origin of value added is determined by the International Standard Industrial Classification (ISIC).

